MYR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) _ MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $339.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.6 million.

MYR shares have climbed 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.79, a climb of 15 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYRG