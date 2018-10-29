MDC Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $16.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $375.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.34. A year ago, they were trading at $10.80.

