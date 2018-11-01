Lumentum: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) _ Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $47.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $354.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $430 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Lumentum shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LITE