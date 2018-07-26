LogMein: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ LogMein Inc. (LOGM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The remote computer access company posted revenue of $305.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, LogMein expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.33 to $1.35. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $301 million to $303 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $311.8 million.

LogMein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.17 to $5.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion.

LogMein shares have dropped nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $104.45, a fall of roughly 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGM