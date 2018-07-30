Loews: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $230 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 76 cents per share.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period.

Loews shares have fallen 0.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.

