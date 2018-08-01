LivePerson: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, LivePerson expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $62 million to $63 million for the fiscal third quarter.

LivePerson expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $245.5 million to $247.5 million.

LivePerson shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.20, an increase of 81 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN