Lifeway: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $170,000.
On a per-share basis, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.
The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $27.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.65. A year ago, they were trading at $9.55.
