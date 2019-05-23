Liberal groups want 2020 Dems to back Pentagon spending cuts

FILE - In this June 3, 2011, file photo, the Pentagon is seen from air from Air Force One. Nearly two dozen progressive groups are launching a new push to persuade Democratic presidential candidates to support dramatic spending cuts at the Pentagon. less FILE - In this June 3, 2011, file photo, the Pentagon is seen from air from Air Force One. Nearly two dozen progressive groups are launching a new push to persuade Democratic presidential candidates to support ... more Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Liberal groups want 2020 Dems to back Pentagon spending cuts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two dozen progressive groups are launching a push to get Democratic presidential candidates to support dramatic spending cuts at the Pentagon.

The groups are writing to all candidates in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary on Thursday urging them to support slashing $200 billion or more from an annual defense budget that topped $700 billion last year.

The effort, dubbed "Put People Over the Pentagon," aims to elevate defense spending in a presidential race where energized progressive activists are nudging candidates to embrace their agenda.

Four senators vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump voted against the measure that authorizes the current Pentagon budget: Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.