Lawsuit filed against Boeing over crash in Ethiopia

A representative of a passenger killed in this month's Ethiopian Airlines crash is suing Boeing, claiming that a flight-control system on the plane was defective and Boeing failed to warn the airline about it.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Illinois by the administrator of the estate of Jackson Musoni, a Rwandan citizen who was on the March 10 flight.

Lawyers for the family say Boeing was negligent in designing the now-grounded 737 Max 8, which has features not on previous 737s.

Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Software designed to counter a potential nose-up pitch is under scrutiny in an October crash in Indonesia and the Ethiopian crash.

Lawyers say Boeing also failed to adequately train pilots how to use automation on the Max.