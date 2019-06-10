Lakeland Industries: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $465,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.15, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

