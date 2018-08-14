LRAD: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ LRAD Corp. (LRAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $80,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.87. A year ago, they were trading at $1.64.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRAD