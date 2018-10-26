LPL Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $106.9 million.

The company, based in Boston, said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.33 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

LPL Financial shares have fallen 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPLA