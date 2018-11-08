Karyopharm Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.1 million in its third quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $239,000 in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics shares have risen 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

