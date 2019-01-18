Kansas City Southern: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City Southern (KSU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $161.1 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.56 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The railroad company posted revenue of $694 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $691.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $627.4 million, or $6.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

Kansas City Southern shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5 percent. The stock has dropped 6 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSU