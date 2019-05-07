Jones Lang LaSalle: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period.

Jones Lang LaSalle shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

