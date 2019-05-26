Joining biking trails and bringing money to New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Mountain bikers will get the chance to see much of New England this summer and help rural economies with a new initiative that brings together more than a half-dozen trail systems in three states and parts of Canada.

The Borderlands covers 250 miles in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire and stretches into Quebec.

The seven bike organizations that drew up the trails say bikers will get to see a diverse picture of New England, passing through forests and berms, over bridges, through idyllic villages and past a few craft breweries. The trails in Quebec take riders through 14,000 acres of conserved land and are a short drive to Montreal.

The trials are designed for all experience levels. They debuted in March with an event hosted by Kingdom Trials in East Burke, Vermont.