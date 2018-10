Japan, India leaders agree to step up defense, economic ties

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi observe an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Photo: Koji Sasahara, AP

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and India have agreed to step up their cooperation in defense, trade and a range or other areas amid China's growing influence in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed Monday to expand arms sales and hold high-level defense talks and joint military exercises.

They also signed a second-phase agreement for a Japanese high-speed railway project in India.

Their meeting comes immediately after Abe's visit to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leaders.

Modi has called for regional unity against protectionism. He arrived Saturday and was invited to Abe's vacation house near Mount Fuji on Sunday for private talks.