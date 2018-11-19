Jack In The Box: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $177.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.4 million, or $4.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $869.7 million.

Jack In The Box shares have fallen 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $79.64, a decrease of 24 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JACK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JACK