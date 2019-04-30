Jack Henry: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) _ Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $59.3 million.

The Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $380.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.8 million.

Jack Henry shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $149.12, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

