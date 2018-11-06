Jack Henry: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) _ Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $83.6 million.

The Monett, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $392.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.7 million.

Jack Henry shares have increased 29 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $150.74, a climb of 35 percent in the last 12 months.

