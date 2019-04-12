JPMorgan Chase and Anadarko Petroleum rise, Netflix stumbles

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up $14.98 to $61.78

Chevron will buy the rival oil company for $33 billion as it seeks more growth from deep-water exploration in the gulf and in the Permian Basin.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $4.98 to $111.21

The nation's largest bank by assets reported a 5% increase in quarterly profit on more revenue from loans, beating Wall Street forecasts.

The Walt Disney Co., up $13.46 to $130.06

The media and entertainment company will launch its new video streaming service in the U.S. as early as October.

Allegheny Technologies Inc., down $1.54 to $25.66

The maker of steel and specialty metals warned investors that supply and cost problems will severely cut into its first-quarter profit.

Wells Fargo Co., down $1.25 to $46.49

The bank's first-quarter profit beat forecasts, but its assets, loans and deposits all fell as it deals with regulatory restrictions.

National Oilwell Varco Inc., down $2.46 to $26.87

The oil services company said lingering impacts from a slide in crude oil prices last year will weigh down quarterly profit and revenue.

Netflix Inc., down $16.51 to $351.14

The streaming video service's $13.99 monthly cost will soon be undercut by Disney's streaming service at $6.99 per month.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., up $3.98 to $132.70

The bank's first-quarter profit met Wall Street expectations and its revenue beat forecasts thanks to more interest income.