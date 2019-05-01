JMP: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ JMP Group Inc. (JMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

The company, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The nvestment banking and asset services company posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.91. A year ago, they were trading at $5.08.

