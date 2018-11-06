Inogen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) _ Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $16.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of 73 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.1 million.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $345 million to $355 million.

Inogen shares have climbed 62 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $193.30, an increase of 91 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGN