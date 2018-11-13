Imprimis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMMY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.85. A year ago, they were trading at $1.57.

