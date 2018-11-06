Immune Design: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $462,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMDZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMDZ