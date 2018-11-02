ITT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ ITT Corp. (ITT) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $110.9 million.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $680.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $671.4 million.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.15 per share.

ITT shares have dropped 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13 percent in the last 12 months.

