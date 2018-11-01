IStar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period.

IStar shares have dropped 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

