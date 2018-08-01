Hub Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.73 to $2.83 per share.

Hub Group shares have fallen 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.95, a climb of 40 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBG