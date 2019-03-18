Horizon Global: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Horizon Global Corp. (HZN) on Monday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The towing and trailering equipment maker posted revenue of $172 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $204 million, or $8.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $850 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $9.45.

