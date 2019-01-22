HomeStreet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.2 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $100 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $439.4 million.

HomeStreet shares have risen 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

