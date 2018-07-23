HomeStreet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 46 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $136.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $120.4 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.6 million.

HomeStreet shares have climbed 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.30, an increase of 6.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMST