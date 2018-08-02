Hillenbrand: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $35.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 57 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $446 million in the period.

Hillenbrand shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 38 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HI