Hillenbrand: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $38 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $464.6 million in the period.

Hillenbrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.60 per share.

Hillenbrand shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.41, a decline of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

