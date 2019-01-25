Hill-Rom: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $42.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $683.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Hill-Rom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.09 to $1.11.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.98 to $5.06 per share.

Hill-Rom shares have increased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRC