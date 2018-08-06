Henry Schein: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $141.2 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.06 to $4.14 per share.

Henry Schein shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC