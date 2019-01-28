Heartland Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) _ Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.1 million.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $153.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $523.1 million.

Heartland Financial shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.89, a drop of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTLF