Harvard Bioscience: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) _ Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period.

Harvard Bioscience expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 23 cents per share.

Harvard Bioscience shares have climbed 61 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.30, doubling in the last 12 months.

