Guidewire Software: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.5 million.

Guidewire Software shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $98.09, an increase of 3% in the last 12 months.

