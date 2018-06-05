Guidewire Software: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $48.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $140.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guidewire Software expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $234 million to $240 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $239.6 million.

Guidewire Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $647 million to $653 million.

Guidewire Software shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $93.92, a rise of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE