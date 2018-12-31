Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was off 8.25 cents at 5.0325 a bushel; Mar. corn lost .50 cent at 3.75 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.75 cents at $2.7525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell .25 cent at $8.8250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .73 cent at $1.2480 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .22 cent at $1.4885 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .32 cent at $.6097 a pound.