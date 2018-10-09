Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 4 cents at $5.1820 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 2.40 cents at $3.67 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .60 cent at $2.8540 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was up 1.20 cents at 8.6740 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .72 cent at $1.1380 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.5702 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .48 cent at .6842 a pound.