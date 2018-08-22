Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. was off 1.25 cents at 5.26 a bushel; Sept. corn was down 7.25 cents at 3.5250 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 2.75 cents at $2.5975 bushel; while Sep. soybeans was lost 16.25 cents at $8.5825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.0822 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .47 cent at 1.4870 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 2.62 cents at $.5360 a pound.