Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

Wheat for Sept. was down 15.75 cents at 5.0275 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 3.50 cents at 3.5450 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 9.50 cents at $2.4350 bushel; while Sep. soybeans was off 1 cent at $8.32 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up 1.10 cents at $1.0987 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle gained 2.27 cents at 1.5172 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .65 cent at $.5107 a pound.