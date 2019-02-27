Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was up .75 cent at 4.61 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.50 cents at 3.6375 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 9.25 cents at $2.5625 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell .25 cent at $9.0350 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .17 cents at $1.2940 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .42 cent at $1.4387 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell .12 cent at $.5560 a pound.