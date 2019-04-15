Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for May fell 5.50 cents at 4.5950 a bushel; May corn was up 1.75 cents at 3.6275 a bushel; May oats rose 2.25 cents at $2.8925 a bushel; while May soybeans was gained 3.75 cents at $8.9875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.2630 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.4567 a pound; while May lean hogs rose .47 cent at $.9007 a pound.