Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was off 4.75 cents at 5.0675 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at 3.7575 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 4.75 cents at $2.7825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 12 cents at $8.9475 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.2352 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.12 cents at $1.4795 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose 1.05 cents at $.6170 a pound.