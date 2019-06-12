Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Wheat for July rose 8.25 cents at 5.2625 a bushel; July corn was up 2.25 cents at 4.30 a bushel, July oats fell 3.25 cents at $3.0050 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 18.75 cents at $8.78 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle lost 1.02 cents at $1.0965 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .32 cent at $1.3780 a pound; while Jun lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.7902 a pound.