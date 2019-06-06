Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Wheat for July advanced 19.25 cents at 5.10 a bushel; July corn was up 5.75 cents at 4.2050 a bushel; July oats rose 8.50 cents at $3.0025 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 1 cent at $8.6875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.0760 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .18 cent at $1.3927 a pound; while Jun lean hogs fell .48 cent at $.7937 a pound.