Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. fell 4.25 cents at 5.5625 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 3 cents at 3.6975 a bushel; Sept. oats gained 6.75 cents at $2.4975 bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 3.75 cents at $8.8625 a bushel.

Beefwas higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 2.07 cents at $1.1067 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.67 cents at 1.5285 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .47 cents at $.5850 a pound.