Grains mixed, livestock mixed
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 10.20 cents at $5.1240 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 11.40 cents at $3.50 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 5 cents at $2.2820 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was off 5 cents at 8.2820 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .88 cent at $1.1330 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.5650 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .38 cent at .5600 a pound.
